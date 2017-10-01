JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

McCaster's TD gives YSU the lead at halftime


Published: Sat, September 30, 2017 @ 8:22 p.m.

South Dakota State and YSU traded touchdowns in the second quarter as the Penguins lead the Jackrabbits 14-7 at halftime.

The Jackrabbits got on the scoreboard less than a minute into the quarter as SDSU quarterback Taryn Christion hit Jake Wieneke for a 10 yard touchdown pass.

YSU responded with a scoring drive where the Penguins gave the ball to running back Tevin McCaster on seven of nine plays. On play No. 9, McCaster had a one-yard touchdown run. McCaster has 86 yards on 14 carries in the first half.

YSU squandered a chance to go up by more points. With 11 seconds left at the Jackrabbits' five and no timeouts, Mays throws to McCaster, who's tackled before he can go out of bounds.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes