McCaster's TD gives YSU the lead at halftime

South Dakota State and YSU traded touchdowns in the second quarter as the Penguins lead the Jackrabbits 14-7 at halftime.

The Jackrabbits got on the scoreboard less than a minute into the quarter as SDSU quarterback Taryn Christion hit Jake Wieneke for a 10 yard touchdown pass.

YSU responded with a scoring drive where the Penguins gave the ball to running back Tevin McCaster on seven of nine plays. On play No. 9, McCaster had a one-yard touchdown run. McCaster has 86 yards on 14 carries in the first half.

YSU squandered a chance to go up by more points. With 11 seconds left at the Jackrabbits' five and no timeouts, Mays throws to McCaster, who's tackled before he can go out of bounds.