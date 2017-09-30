Hunter Wells injured, but YSU leads SDSU

Backup quarterback Nathan Mays led Youngstown State's scoring drive to put the Penguins ahead of South Dakota State, 7-0, after a quarter of play.

Mays stretched his arm over the goal line at the end of a four-yard run. Mays entered the game in place of Hunter Wells after he left the game with a right shoulder issue. He previously injured his shoulder in Week 2 against Robert Morris.

The scoring drive started after Warren Harding graduate Jalyn Powell forced Jackrabbits' tight end Dallas Goedert to fumble inside YSU's 10 yardline.