Campbell students, families invited to free Community Nights


Published: Sat, September 30, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

CAMPBELL

Campbell Elementary/Middle School students in grades K-7, along with their families, are invited to attend four Community Nights on Thursdays throughout the school year.

Each Community Night features a different theme and offers a variety of food, fun and academic activities for students and parents.

The first Community Night, which is Game Night, will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 12. On Dec. 7 a Winter Festival Community Night will take place from 6 to 8 p.m.

After the New Year, there will be two more Community Nights on March 15 (March Madness) and May 17 (Cultural Night). Each event is free.

