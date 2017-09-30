4-year-old heart disease survivor among those in today's Good Heart Walk

YOUNGSTOWN

Seeing 4-year-old Phebee DeSalvo in action shows a child who’s energetic, displays a zest for life and loves being surrounded by family and friends – all of which might make it hard to believe she was diagnosed a few months ago with an exceptionally rare genetic anomaly.

“We were told that between ages 4 and 6, she would need surgery to repair her defects,” said her mother, Jillian DeSalvo of Boardman, who noted that her daughter has a rare condition called FOXP1.

Mutations in that protein usually cause intellectual disabilities and language impairments with or without autistic-like signs. Those with the defect often show neuro-motor delays, behavioral problems, features of autism and recurrent facial features such as a high, broad forehead, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Nevertheless, Phebee showed plenty of signs of having fun after being among more than 2,000 people of all ages who took part individually or on teams in this morning’s 2017 American Heart Association Tri-County Healthy for Good Heart Walk. The 1.5-mile benefit walk through Youngstown State University’s campus began and ended at YSU’s Watson and Tressel Training Site.

The walk was to honor those who have been impacted by heart disease, stroke and congenital heart defects, as well as to promote greater physical activity, encourage healthful lifestyle habits and stress the importance of a good diet.

Another goal was to raise at least $280,000, which will be used to support research, education, advocacy and greater awareness, organizers said.

Read more about the event and its participants in Sunday's Vindicator or on Windy.com.