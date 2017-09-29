Unity Church presents empathic healer

GIRARD

The Unity Centre for Spiritual Living, 1212 Naylor Lloyd Road in Liberty Township, will host Rian Dean, an empathic healer and intuitive reader, at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Empaths are able to sense the emotions and energetic feelings of others. Many empaths are unaware of their gift, its purpose or how to live with such sensitivity. This leaves the empath vulnerable to the energy of others and often confused by, or overwhelmed by, that energy.

During this hour-long presentation, Dean will discuss specific processes by which the empath may learn to discern the difference between their emotions and energies and those of others. Learn life-changing techniques on how to keep yourself grounded and stay in your own energy and power.