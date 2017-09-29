JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Unity Church presents empathic healer


Published: Fri, September 29, 2017 @ 8:37 a.m.

GIRARD

The Unity Centre for Spiritual Living, 1212 Naylor Lloyd Road in Liberty Township, will host Rian Dean, an empathic healer and intuitive reader, at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Empaths are able to sense the emotions and energetic feelings of others. Many empaths are unaware of their gift, its purpose or how to live with such sensitivity. This leaves the empath vulnerable to the energy of others and often confused by, or overwhelmed by, that energy.

During this hour-long presentation, Dean will discuss specific processes by which the empath may learn to discern the difference between their emotions and energies and those of others. Learn life-changing techniques on how to keep yourself grounded and stay in your own energy and power.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes