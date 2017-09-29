Struthers students will be part of Wildcat football broadcasts

YOUNGSTOWN — Struthers High School students will step into the announcer's booth to broadcast the Wildcat football games for the first time in more than 10 years.

Senior students Khalayha Brown and Keasia Chism in the Digital Media class learned how to operate the equipment and assume the role of sideline reporters, spotters and production personnel at home games.

Struthers works with 90.7 The Summit/WKTL-FM, a radio station from Akron, Ohio, to broadcast its Friday night football games.