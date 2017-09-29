JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Struthers students will be part of Wildcat football broadcasts


Published: Fri, September 29, 2017 @ 11:49 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Struthers High School students will step into the announcer's booth to broadcast the Wildcat football games for the first time in more than 10 years.

Senior students Khalayha Brown and Keasia Chism in the Digital Media class learned how to operate the equipment and assume the role of sideline reporters, spotters and production personnel at home games.

Struthers works with 90.7 The Summit/WKTL-FM, a radio station from Akron, Ohio, to broadcast its Friday night football games.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes