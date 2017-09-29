Sojourner House to host annual candelight vigil Monday

YOUNGSTOWN — Sojourner House, an emergency shelter for people escaping abusive environments, will hosts its annual candelight vigil honoring victims of domestic violence Monday.

The vigil will take place at 12 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, located at 201 Wick Ave.

The theme of this year’s vigil is “Remember My Name.” Guests speakers include domestic-violence survivors along with Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene, Guy Burney of the Community Initiative to Reduce Violence and Vindicator editor Todd Franko.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month.