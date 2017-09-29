JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Ryan secures $23K grant for Mahoning recycling program


Published: Fri, September 29, 2017 @ 10:33 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan announced today a $22,910 U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to help finance Mahoning County Solid Waste Management District’s Rural Recycling Education & Awareness Program.

That program promotes and assists the recycling efforts in the county’s rural areas.

“When it comes to preserving our environment for our kids, like many other issues, change starts at home,” said Ryan of Howland, D-13th. “I am encouraged to see state and local governments like Mahoning County continuing to lead the charge on sustainability education. This funding will give rural Mahoning County an important boost, and represents a crucial federal investment.”

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes