Ryan secures $23K grant for Mahoning recycling program

YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan announced today a $22,910 U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to help finance Mahoning County Solid Waste Management District’s Rural Recycling Education & Awareness Program.

That program promotes and assists the recycling efforts in the county’s rural areas.

“When it comes to preserving our environment for our kids, like many other issues, change starts at home,” said Ryan of Howland, D-13th. “I am encouraged to see state and local governments like Mahoning County continuing to lead the charge on sustainability education. This funding will give rural Mahoning County an important boost, and represents a crucial federal investment.”