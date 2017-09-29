Puerto Rico relief efforts are underway throughout Mahoning County

CAMPBELL

After withstanding devastating Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico is battered and its people — American citizens — have struggled to survive in the aftermath.

In response to the widespread destruction and a perceived delayed response from the Trump administration, local organizations with ties to the island and the broader Latino and Hispanic community are organizing fundraisers and donation drives to help mitigate the suffering.

The relief effort is personal for these business owners: Jeanette Morales, the owner of Papa’s, a bar; and Salvatore Melfi, the owner of Nicky’s, a pizzeria; both have numerous family members in Puerto Rico.

Papa’s began collecting donations for the island the day Maria hit, and will continue to collect through the end of October. Donors can drop off donations at the bar, at 284 12th St. in Campbell. Friday night, the bar’s employees donated their tips, and patrons were encouraged to donate their own money to the pot or to buy 50/50 raffle tickets. Morales said the bar would match the donations.

Nicky’s will continue to collect until Oct. 15 at the pizza shop at 1916 McCartney Road in Campbell, and will combine its collection with Savo Bar and Grille at 2800 South Ave., where items are also being collected. The bar — owned by Gina Griffin, Melfi’s sister — is hosting a “fill the truck” event on Oct. 15 to collect donations that will feature music, drink specials and free food.



Also Friday evening, the Organacion Civica y Cultural Hispana Americana, a social services organization, held a planning meeting in Youngstown to begin the process of sending help to Puerto Rico.



For those interested in donating to OCCHA, they can drop off supplies at the center at 3660 Shirley Road.

