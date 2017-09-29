Police: Suspects using fake money to purchase goods on Craiglist

YOUNGSTOWN — Multiple people in the city have reported receiving counterfeit money in exchange for goods they listed on Craigslist and related sites.

Detective Sgt. Michael Cox said seven or eight instances have occurred in the last week.

The money, which suspects often hand folded up, resembles real money — aside from markings that read “for motion picture use only.”

The department has three suspects, only Robert E. Wilson III has been charged.

Cox said the suspects are using sites including Craigslist, Let Go, Offer Up and local buy, sell and trade pages on Facebook. The items purchased include iPhones, XBoxes, Playstations, camcorders and Beats headphones.

The meetings seem to be based around Mahoning Avenue on the West Side, Cox said.

Some victims noticed immediately while others messaged purchasers, Cox said. The purchasers either blocked them or insisted the money was real.

Capt. Brad Blackburn, who leads the detective division, said the department wants to get the word out to prevent potential future victims from falling prey to the scam.

“It’s not human nature to examine money when handed it, but do your due diligence,” Blackburn advised.