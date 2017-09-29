Police seek help in identifying body

YOUNGSTOWN — Police have released a photo of a dead man’s shoes, hoping it will help identify the decomposing body found on Tippecanoe Avenue Thursday afternoon.

The shoes are size 12 Reeboks.

Officers responded to a call at about 4 p.m. Tuesday and found a decomposing body about a yard off the road.

The body was identified as a male by the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office.

The Coroner was unable to further identify the body, which was sent to the Cuyahoga Coroner’s office for further examination.