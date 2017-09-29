Ohio GOP endorse DeGenaro and Baldwin in judge races

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Republican Party State Central Committee today unanimously voted to endorse Judges Mary DeGenaro and Craig Baldwin for seats on the state Supreme Court.

The endorsements come as Judges DeGenaro and Baldwin seek to fill two open seats on the high court in 2018. Justices Terrence O’Donnell and William O’Neill are not eligible for another term due to age limits.

“I’m honored to have the support of the Ohio Republican Party and am excited to campaign around this beautiful state, meet the wonderful people who live here, and earn their vote in 2018,” said 7th District Court of Appeals Judge DeGenaro of Poland.

“Receiving the endorsement of the Ohio Republican Party is a great honor,” Judge Baldwin said. “I look forward to meeting voters across the state and hearing their views on Ohio families, the economy and the fight against crime and drug abuse.”

Judge Baldwin currently serves on the 5th District Court of Appeals.