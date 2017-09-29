UPDATE | Suspect in Niagara Falls murder case being returned to Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN — A man found with the body of a Youngstown woman in his trunk in Niagara Falls, N.Y. will be returned to the city for possible prosecution.

Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains said his office has sufficient evidence to prove the murder of Anvia Mickens, 28, of Bradley Lane, occurred within the city of Youngstown.

“After consultation with the city prosecutor Dana Lantz, we have agreed that the city of Youngstown will issue a warrant and a detainer,” Gains said. “The file will be provided to my office with the goal of having the grand jury reviewing this information grand jury.”

Detective Lt. Doug Bobovnyik, who investigated the case, said JeShawn Elliott, 37, of Outlook Avenue, told a Youngstown detective he committed the murder in Youngstown.

Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek initially announced the case would be sent to Youngstown in a news release.

“This murder involves Youngstown, Ohio citizens and the family of the victim expected to see the case back there,” Wojtaszek said in the statement. “They want to follow the prosecution of the defendant and show their love and support for the victim. Once we obtained evidence that the murder took place in Youngstown, Ohio, we were comfortable that jurisdiction would not be an issue in court.”

She added that Niagara County will continue to assist with the prosecution.

Mickens’ body was found in Elliott’s trunk in Niagara Falls on Aug. 9 after Elliott’s brother called police in both cities and said Elliott told him he had stabbed Mickens.

Mickens died of multiple stab wounds and strangulation, the Niagara County Coroner’s Office said.

Youngstown police were first alerted on Aug. 8 by Elliott’s brother that Mickens may have been in danger. They went to Elliott’s home and had firefighters break down a door to the house and garage to search for Mickens, but she was not there.

A crime-scene team and detectives were called to the home, however, as police here notified their counterparts in Niagara Falls to be on the lookout for Elliott and his car.

The car was found in a parking lot, but Elliott was not there. He was arrested a short time later after he borrowed a phone from someone to say he had stabbed Mickens and then rented a bicycle.