Campbell man faces drug charges after Boardman incident

BOARDMAN — Township police arrested a Campbell man on drug charges Thursday after responding to a report of a suspicious man in a gas station parking lot, according to a police report.

According to the report, an officer went to investigate the report about 9:15 p.m., and found Michael Varchulik, 48, of Princess Street, at the GetGo on South Avenue.

Police reported seeing a needle and spoon in the backseat of Varchulik’s vehicle. Additionally, they reported finding a used needle and burnt spoon with suspected drug residue in the vehicle after searching it.

Police said Varchulik admitted that the items were for heroin use and that he is addicted to heroin.

He was issued a summons to appear in Mahoning County Area Court here next week on charges of possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the report.