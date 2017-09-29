JOBS
Austintown PD on the hunt for gas station robber


Published: Fri, September 29, 2017 @ 11:07 a.m.

AUSTINTOWN — Police are investigating a robbery that occurred early Friday at Sheetz, 5499 Mahoning Ave.

Police were given the description of a white male suspect, about 5-foot-6-inches tall, wearing a dark hoodie, baseball cap and jeans, the report said.

The suspect can be seen on surveillance footage from the gas station approaching the counter at about 1 a.m., the report said. Police said $250 was taken.

The employee behind the register told police that the suspect asked for cigarettes, stuck his left hand into his pocket, and told the employee to empty the register, the report said. Police said the employee was unsure if the suspect had a weapon.

The suspect ran from the scene, and behind the Eat'n Park restaurant next door, the report said.

Police said they will further review video surveillance from both businesses.

