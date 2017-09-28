YWCA receives grant for Women's Day

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown YWCA recently received a $2,500 grant from The International Institute Funds, a component fund of the Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley, for the YWCA’s International Women’s Day event to be held in March.

International Women’s Day encourages diversity, recognizes the uniqueness of various cultures and celebrates women. Included in the event are a multicultural fashion show, food, and music from around the world.