YSU's first Paint the Pumpkin to raise funds for Akron Children's

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University’s Guinathon organization will host the first Paint the Pumpkin event from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in Heritage Park.

Guinathon is a YSU student organization for the university’s Dance Marathon program.

The park is near the basketball court and volleyball court outside Chick-Fil-A on campus.

Dance Marathon programs are based on college campuses throughout the country and their most prominent goal is to raise funds and awareness for local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. The CMN Hospital Guinathon raises money for Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley.

Last year was YSU’s first Dance Marathon, and Guinathon was able to raise more than $18,000.

“Throughout the year, we set out to raise funds and awareness on our campus through many smaller events, such as 80’s bashes, Christmas parties [and] Twister tournaments,” said Erin Puskas, Guinathon morale manager.

Paint the Pumpkins is one of the smaller events.

Read more about it in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com