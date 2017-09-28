JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

YSU's first Paint the Pumpkin to raise funds for Akron Children's


Published: Thu, September 28, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University’s Guinathon organization will host the first Paint the Pumpkin event from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in Heritage Park.

Guinathon is a YSU student organization for the university’s Dance Marathon program.

The park is near the basketball court and volleyball court outside Chick-Fil-A on campus.

Dance Marathon programs are based on college campuses throughout the country and their most prominent goal is to raise funds and awareness for local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. The CMN Hospital Guinathon raises money for Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley.

Last year was YSU’s first Dance Marathon, and Guinathon was able to raise more than $18,000.

“Throughout the year, we set out to raise funds and awareness on our campus through many smaller events, such as 80’s bashes, Christmas parties [and] Twister tournaments,” said Erin Puskas, Guinathon morale manager.

Paint the Pumpkins is one of the smaller events.

Read more about it in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes