Youngstown man faces charges for 'huffing' in Boardman


Published: Thu, September 28, 2017 @ 2:59 p.m.

BOARDMAN — A Youngstown man faces a felony charge of abusing harmful intoxicants.

According to a police report, officers were dispatched to Target on Boardman-Poland Road shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday “in reference to a male ‘huffing’ inhalants.”

Police reported finding Franklin Broadhurst, 26, lying on the ground in a wooded area behind the store.

“We also observed several cans of computer keyboard duster lying around Broadhurst, most of which were empty,” police said.

Police said Broadhurst admitted to huffing the chemicals.

According to the report, the charge of abusing harmful intoxicants was elevated to a felony due to Broadhurst previously being convicted on the same charge.

Although he initially refused medical treatment, Broadhurst was taken to a hospital after becoming sick in a police cruiser, police said.

After being released from the hospital, he was taken to the Mahoning County jail.

The report notes that police found nine inhalant cans, three of which were saved as evidence.

