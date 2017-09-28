Youngstown BOC approves loan for movie being filmed here

YOUNGSTOWN

The city’s board of control approved a $1.25 million loan to a Los Angeles production company to film a movie in Youngstown and the surrounding area.

The agreement, supported by the board Thursday, requires the filmmakers of “Them That Follow,” the movie’s title, to guarantee the loan with an irrevocable letter of credit from an accredited bank. The loan includes 0.25 percent interest and must be repaid in 18 months.

The movie is to start filming next month with the crew in the city for the past week or so, said T. Sharon Woodberry, Youngs-town’s director of community planning and economic development.

