Youngstown board approves loan for movie

YOUNGSTOWN - The city's board of control today approved a $1.25 million loan to a Los Angeles production company to film a movie in Youngstown and the surrounding area.

The agreement requires the filmmakers of "Them That Follow," the movie's title, to guarantee the loan with an irrevocable letter of credit from an accredited bank. The loan includes 0.25 percent interest and must be repaid in 18 months.

The movie is to start filming next month. The film is a coming-of-age dramatic thriller set in Appalachia.