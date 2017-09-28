JOBS
Vice raids turn up fentanyl, heroin, cocaine


Published: Thu, September 28, 2017 @ 9:47 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Police Department's Vice Unit arrested two men while serving a search warrant on Saranac Avenue Wednesday evening.

Daniel Russell, 48, and Michael Moore, 28, were outside near the garage when police arrived at about 6:30 p.m. They remained on the ground while police searched the house finding heroin, cocaine, two digital scales and a box of .45-caliber ammunition.

Moore was charged with possession of heroin, cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Russell was charged with possession of heroin.

Police simultaneously served a warrant on Ferndale Avenue Wednesday.

They arrested Khaliah Green, 40, and another person whose name was redacted in the report.

Police found loose fentanyl in an upstairs bedroom, a scale with drug residue, various pills and a bag of crack cocaine. Police also confiscated $230 in cash and two flat-screen televisions.

Police arrested Green on a warrant for drug paraphernalia. The other person was charged with possession of fentanyl, crack cocaine, schedule II and schedule IV drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The report noted that the other person arrested had overdosed earlier in the day.

