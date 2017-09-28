JOBS
State tells online Ohio charter school it may owe millions


Published: Thu, September 28, 2017 @ 2:41 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state says Ohio’s largest online charter school could owe another $20 million for failing to verify enrollment properly.

The payment would come on top of $60 million the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, commonly called ECOT, is already repaying the Ohio Department of Education.

The department told ECOT in a letter Thursday the school properly documented about 11,600 of its 14,200 students. The state says the school couldn’t prove that 18.5 percent of its students did enough classwork to satisfy the state.

The school is challenging how the state tallied its student log-ins.

The Ohio Supreme Court has agreed to consider the dispute.

ECOT is one of the largest online charter schools in the U.S. A message was left with ECOT seeking comment.

