YOUNGSTOWN

A man who attempted to purchase a sniper rifle from a Boardman sporting-good store appeared in U.S. District Court Wednesday.

On Sept. 2, Abdul Maola Al-Abadi caught the attention of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when he told a salesperson at Fin Feather Fur at 1138 Boardman-Poland Road he wanted to purchase a “sniper rifle for training,” according to an affidavit filed in federal court.

A manager, who said it is uncommon for people to refer to firearms as sniper rifles, contacted the ATF.

The manager told an ATF agent Al-Abadi had previously purchased a 9mm handgun and several knives at the store. When attempting to buy the sniper rifle, he had been in the store for two to three hours and had another person attempt to purchase the weapon for him, the affidavit said.

A criminal complaint claims Al-Abadi made a false statement when he checked a box indicating he was a U.S. Citizen.

Al-Abadi is a lawful permanent resident but not a citizen.

Magistrate George J. Limbert released Al-Abadi on a $20,000 bond.