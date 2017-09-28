JOBS
Recognition dinner to feature three honorees


Published: Thu, September 28, 2017 @ 8:33 a.m.

POLAND

The 25th annual Poland Schools Foundation for Educational Excellence recognition dinner is Oct. 17 at Avion on the Water.

The dinner will honor Jan Decker, retired secretary of Poland Middle School; Pam Yost, fifth-grade teacher and Class of 1973 alumna; and Doug Sweeney, president of Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC truck company in Boardman.

Tickets are a $50 donation, of which $25 is deductible as a charitable donation and will benefit special projects, teachers’ grants and the Foundation endowment. Tickets must be purchased by Tuesday.

For tickets or information, contact Holly Fender at 330-757-0783.

