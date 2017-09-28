JOBS
OCCHA to hold community meeting on disaster response


Published: Thu, September 28, 2017 @ 10:00 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A local Hispanic organization invites the community to join in planning a response to recent natural disasters in Mexico and Puerto Rico.

Organizacion Civica y Cultura Hispana Americana, or OCCHA, said the people of Mexico and Puerto Rico have suffered catastrophic destruction and are in desperate need of our help.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Friday at OCCHA's social hall at 3660 Shirley Road. The release asks the community as well as local organizations and business to join in the effort.

