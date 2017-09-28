Man arrested for outstanding warrant faces additional drug charge

AUSTINTOWN — A township man arrested on an outstanding warrant Wednesday was given an additional charge of possession after a bag containing heroin and fentanyl was found in a police vehicle, a report said.

Darren Simpson, 29, of North Beverly Avenue, is charged with possession of drugs, drug abuse (heroin and fentanyl) and was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Youngstown Municipal Court Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they searched Simpson's person during a traffic stop, but yielded no contraband.

While transporting Simpson, the officer noted that he was reaching toward the floorboard of the in the back seat of the police cruiser, the report said. Simpson was removed from the cruiser, and a bag of heroin was visible on the floorboard, the report said.

Simpson told police the bag wasn't his, and that they'd checked him already, the report said. Prior to the arresting officer's shift, they said they checked the floorboards of their police vehicle as well, the report said.

Simpson's court date is set for Monday.