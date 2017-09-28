Mahoning County Grand Jury indicts 19

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted these people on these charges Thursday:

Alan Johnson, 30, Wirt St., superceding indictment, illegal possession of weapons, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, illegal use or posession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs and trafficking in cocaine.

Kameron W. Hawkins, 19, Columbia Street, Leetonia, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Jahlik M. Donovan, 19, Taylor Street, Sandusky, Trevon M. Donovan, 43, Taylor Street, Sandusky, and Donovan P. McGeary, 19, Paladino Avenue, New York, N.Y., traffkcing in cocaine, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and three counts of possession of drugs.

Miles B. Hogan, 53, North Richview Avenue, burglary with a repeat violent offender specification.

Steven A. Rosser, 23, Canal Circle West, Lake Worth, Fla., assault.

Frank N. Detone, 20, East Calla Road, New Middletown, tampering with evidence and two counts of robbery.

Heather M. Drabinski, 44, Idaho Road, Austintown, theft, forgery and misuse of credit cards.

Wesley Paul Smidt, 28, Glendale Avenue, Boardman, tampering with evidence, escape, obstructing official business and possession of cocaine.

Dana Stevens, 38, Charles Avenue, Boardman, OVI and stopping after accident.

Derrick Stewart, 30, Burlington Street, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications.

Eddie Williams, 72, Mistletoe Avenue, felonious assault.

Xavier Anthony Calhoun, 18, Central Parkway Avenue, Warren, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.

John Michael Biviano, 25, Waseka Lane, Boardman, domestic violence.

Jason A. Rosenberger, 35, Poland Avenue, Struthers, grand theft.

Tedarro Williams, 31, West Princeton Avenue, tampering with evidence and possession of cocaine.

Heather Lynn Barringer, 49, Hamilton Boulevard, Poland, direct presentment, receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards.

Edgardo Pabon, 45, Lemans Drive, theft.