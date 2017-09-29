Infante attorney wants case separated from Niles ex-auditor's

WARREN

The attorney representing former Niles Mayor Ralph Infante is asking that Infante’s trial on public corruption charges be separated from the case of former Niles Auditor Charles Nader to give Infante a fair trial.

He also is asking that his charges be dismissed because prosecutors waited 10 years longer than necessary to charge Infante, thereby allowing evidence to be “destroyed by government delay.”

Atty. John Juhasz filed a motion with visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove asking that Nader be tried separately because of indications that Nader’s allegations against Infante will come up at the trial.

The motion says Nader gave a recorded statement to law enforcement in which he alleged that Infante told Nader that Nader should pay Infante’s brother, Joe Infante, at his “old rate.”

Nader is alleged to have told Infante that Nader couldn’t do that, but the mayor demanded. Juhasz apparently is referring to allegations in court filings that Infante rehired his brother, Joseph Infante, after his brother had retired.

Prosecutors called that having an unlawful interest in a public contract because a public official is prohibited from making decisions related to government matters that financially benefit members of their family.

Court documents also accuse Infante, 61, of accepting bribes, receiving inappropriate gifts, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, tampering with records and illegal gambling, as detailed in a 41-count indictment.

He is set to go to trial Dec. 11 in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court, along with Nader and Infante’s wife, Judy.

