Grove City College hosts new project


Published: Thu, September 28, 2017 @ 8:35 a.m.

GROVE CITY, PA.

Grove City College’s theater honorary Tau Alpha Pi will host its second annual 24-Hour Theater Project at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Little Theatre of Pew Fine Arts Center on campus. Students start working on the show that aims to write, direct, stage and perform several one-act plays in a single 24-hour time frame. The show is free and open to the public, but Tau Alpha Pi is accepting donations to support World Hope International, a Christian relief and development organization that works with vulnerable and exploited communities to alleviate poverty, suffering and injustice, and its hurricane relief efforts.

