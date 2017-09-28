YFD says Ward Bakery fire results in minimal damage

YOUNGSTOWN

A fire this morning at the Ward Bakery building on Mahoning Ave. has resulted in minimal damage.

Battalion Chief Jim Drummond said wooden pallets on the roof caught fire at about 10 a.m., but firefighters were able to put it out before the building sustained severe damage.

He said debris from a nearby trash can may have caught the pallets on fire.

“It did get into the roofing, about a six foot stretch, but luckily we were able to get to it before it reached the building,” Drummond said.