JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

story tease

YFD says Ward Bakery fire results in minimal damage


Published: Thu, September 28, 2017 @ 10:58 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A fire this morning at the Ward Bakery building on Mahoning Ave. has resulted in minimal damage.

Battalion Chief Jim Drummond said wooden pallets on the roof caught fire at about 10 a.m., but firefighters were able to put it out before the building sustained severe damage.

He said debris from a nearby trash can may have caught the pallets on fire.

“It did get into the roofing, about a six foot stretch, but luckily we were able to get to it before it reached the building,” Drummond said.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes