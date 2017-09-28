Eagle Vision event set for Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN

Sight for All United will host its Second Eye Ball of the Mahoning Valley on Saturday, and each participant involved with Sight for All is nominated for the Eagle Vision award, which recognizes the person who contributes the most to the success of Sight for All.

This year, the nominees include Dr. Betsy Alquist, Dr. Guy Barrett, Dr. Brad Bloomberg, Dr. Carla Dara-Bolino, Dr. Rebecca Brown, Dr. Frank D’Apolito, Dr. Robert Gaetano, Dr. Tiffany Kubis, Dr. Nick Lawrence, Dr. Brian Mathie, Dr. Robin Maceyko, Dr. Peter Sforza, Dr. Chad Schultz and Dr. Mike Woloschak.

For information, visit www.sightforallunited.com or email sightforall2016@gmail.com or call 330-779-8045.