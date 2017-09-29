Boardman store reports customer wanting 'sniper rifle' to ATF

YOUNGSTOWN

A man who asked to purchase a “sniper rifle” from a Boardman sporting-goods store appeared Wednesday in U.S. District Court.

Abdul Maola Al-Abadi caught the attention of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when he told a salesperson at Fin Feather Fur Outfitters at 1138 Boardman-Poland Road he wanted to purchase a “sniper rifle for training,” according to an affidavit filed in federal court.

A manager, who said it is uncommon for people to refer to firearms as “sniper rifles,” contacted the ATF.

The manager told an ATF agent that Al-Abadi previously purchased a 9 mm handgun and several knives at the store. When trying to buy the sniper rifle Sept. 2, he had been in the store for two to three hours and had another person try to buy the rifle for him, the affidavit said.

A worker at Fin Feather Fur, who declined to provide his name, said it’s not uncommon for the store to report suspicious customers to the ATF.

A criminal complaint claims Al-Abadi made a false statement when he checked a box indicating he was a U.S. citizen while purchasing the 9 mm handgun. If convicted, he could face a prison term of up to five years.

It is legal for noncitizens to purchase firearms, but they are required to list a U.S.-issued identification number. Al-Abadi wrote “N/A” in the appropriate box, the affidavit said.

Al-Abadi, who was born in Jordan, is a lawful permanent resident but not a U.S. citizen.

