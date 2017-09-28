JOBS
« News Home

story tease

Boardman police seize drugs, guns and arrest trio at Market Street motel


Published: Thu, September 28, 2017 @ 3:16 p.m.

BOARDMAN — Township police seized a gun and prescription painkiller pills from a Market Street motel room Wednesday and made three arrests, according to a police report.

According to the report, police made contact with the suspects at Town and Country Motel after an officer conducting a security check discovered that a car in the parking lot was listed as a stolen vehicle. The officer reported seeing C-Asia Fleeton, 18, standing outside the vehicle and Wilson Nadal, 20, exit the vehicle and enter a motel room.

The officer called for back-up and police searched the room, where they came into contact with Tashaela Marshall, 19, according to the report.

Asked if there were weapons in the room, Marshall pointed to a gun, police said.

Police reported that lying next to the loaded gun was a Crown Royal bag containing 44 Tramadol pills. Tramadol is a prescription opioid.

According to the report, Fleeton was arrested on a possession of schedule IV drugs charge; Wilson was arrested for drug possession and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court; and Marshall was arrested on a drug abuse charge.

All three suspects are from Youngstown, according to the report.

