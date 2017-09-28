Applause greets House Majority Whip Scalise

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cheers and sustained applause greeted Majority Whip Steve Scalise as he returned to the House.

Slowly and with a sense of purpose, Scalise made his way into the chamber. He was wounded three months ago when a gunman opened fire at a Republican baseball practice.

All members of the House stood and applauded. The Louisiana Republican relied on crutches to walk.

Scalise and four other people were injured June 14 when a gunman opened fire on a Republican baseball practice in nearby Alexandria, Virginia. U.S. Capitol Police and other officers returned fire and killed the gunman. The rifle-wielding attacker had nursed grievances against President Donald Trump and the GOP.

The 51-year-old congressman was struck in the hip, and the bullet tore into blood vessels, bones and internal organs.