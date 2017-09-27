Youngstown schools enrollment up by nearly 200 students

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown City School District has about 4 percent more students as of the third week of the 2017-18 school year than the 2016-17 school year, not including preschool students.

Overall, with preschool students, the district has about a 3.3 percent student increase.

CEO Krish Mohip said the increase in enrollment is a clear indication that people are starting to believe again in the city schools and believe in what the school system is doing.

“It’s one thing to stop students from leaving a district, but it’s quite another to be adding students to the district,” he said.

The enrollment count for 2017 is 5,487 including preschool students through 12th-graders. Without preschool students enrollment is 5,002.

For 2016, enrollment was 5,311 including preschool students through 12th-graders. Without preschool students enrollment was 4,807.

The difference is about 200 students.

In a district that typically loses 200 students a year, gaining 200 is good change of pace, Mohip said.

“I would say it’s a good indicator of more things to come,” he said. “People are realizing [the district] is a safe place for the children. We have great facilities, great teachers, great administrators, a 1:1 Initiative in technology and foreign language starting as early as kindergarten.”

Read more about the situation in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.