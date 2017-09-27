JOBS
Women's Spirituality Series uses journaling


Published: Wed, September 27, 2017 @ 8:14 a.m.

CANFIELD

Sister Eileen, an Ursuline Sister of Youngstown, is hosting part two of her popular Women’s Spirituality Series, “Journaling,” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 5, Nov. 2 and Dec. 7 at the Motherhouse, 4250 Shields Road, Canfield.

If you didn’t attend part one, that’s OK. Sister Eileen will help you dialogue with your inner wisdom, gain wisdom from what’s happening in your life and more. Call 330-799-4941 for reservations. Bring a journal or notebook and a pen. Freewill offerings will be accepted.

