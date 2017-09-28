JOBS
Violent crime declines in Youngstown, stable in Warren


Published: Wed, September 27, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

While violent crime rates rose nationally for the second consecutive year, the Valley’s two largest cities saw violent crime rates decline or remain stable in 2016, according to FBI data released this week.

Violent crimes – which include rape, murder, robbery and aggravated assault – declined in Youngstown from 474 in 2015 to 415 in 2016. Warren experienced a small increase from 224 in 2015 to 228 in 2016.

Youngstown saw a decrease in all categories with the exception of robbery, which increased from 144 to 151.

Warren saw a slight decrease in rape and a slight increase in robberies and aggravated assaults. In both years, the city saw two murders.

Youngstown Police Chief Robin Lees said there is typically an ebb and flow in crime numbers.

Read more about the matters in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

