Trump says he’s not happy with HHS Secretary Tom Price


Published: Wed, September 27, 2017 @ 1:18 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he is “not happy” with his Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price following reports that Price used a private plane for official business.

And Trump says he let Price know it.

Asked whether he’s planning on firing Price, Trump responded: “We’ll see.”

Trump spoke to reporters Wednesday as he departed the White House for a trip to Indianapolis to sell his tax plan.

Price said Saturday he would stop flying private planes on official business while an internal review of the flights is being done. He’s also said he welcomes the review.

