Trumbull County sets record for monthly overdoses at 195

Staff report

WARREN

The Trumbull County Combined Health District has recorded 195 drug overdoses this month, surpassing the previous high of 189 from March with a few days left in the month.

The health district, formerly known as the county board of health, provides the opiate reversal drug naloxone to police and firefighters so they can administer it to victims. It has been keeping track of overdoses countwide since July 2016.

Randy Shoenberger, a registered nurse and epidemiologist with the health district, said she doesn’t know of a specific reason why the numbers are so high right now, but an especially large number of the overdoses are from fentanyl.

The health district and Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board have been publicizing the overdose numbers in recent weeks because of an alert system instituted by the Ohio Department of Health that alerts a county when its overdose numbers reach a certain plateau.

Shoenberger said the purpose of the alerts is to make drug addicts aware when the danger of overdose reaches especially high levels and encourage them to seek help.

