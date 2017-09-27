September could be first increase in auto sales over last year

YOUNGSTOWN

September could be the first month this year to show an increase in auto sales year over year.

“We haven’t seen an increase year over year yet. It’s the longest sales slump since the recession,” said Tim Fleming, a Kelley Blue Book analyst.

One extra selling day this month, and consumers affected by Hurricane Harvey being in need of new vehicles, are what analysts say would lead to the increase.

So far, sales are down by 3 percent this year from last year’s record-breaking 17.5 million auto sales.

Kelley Blue Book analysts expect the year to finish out with sales between 16.8 million to 17.3 million.

Edmunds analysts expect to end the year with 17.2 million sales.

