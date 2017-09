LISBON

Friends of Beaver Creek State Park announce there are still spaces available for crafters and artisans for the October festival Pioneer Craft Days.

This annual festival will take place in the Pioneer Village of Beaver Creek State Park in Columbiana County from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 7 and 8. Anyone interested in participating may contact Alice Ann Whitehill at 724-777-1365.