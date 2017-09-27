JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Markets Right Now: Tech, banks lead gains on US stocks


Published: Wed, September 27, 2017 @ 9:48 a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — Technology companies and banks are leading stocks higher in early trading on Wall Street.

Facebook added 1.5 percent early Wednesday as the tech sector continued to rebound. Apple and Microsoft each rose about 1 percent.

Bank stocks rose along with bond yields and as investors expect interest rates to continue to rise. That will help banks make more money by charging higher interest rates on loans. Bank of America rose 1.9 percent and JPMorgan Chase gained 1.3 percent.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 10 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,507.

The Dow Jones industrial average increased 75 points, or 0.3 percent, to 22,359. The Nasdaq composite rose 50 points, or 0.8 percent, to 6,431.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes