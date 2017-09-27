Man shot on East Boston Avenue implicates co-worker

YOUNGSTOWN — City police are investigating a shooting that took place at 11 a.m. on East Boston Avenue Tuesday.

Officers responded to a call and found a man lying on the ground bleeding from the face, arm and side. He looked as if he had been shot at least once in the side, the report said.

The victim told police he knew the man who shot him because they work together at a furniture store. The suspect hid in bushes and ambushed him, the victim told police.

He did not provide a reason why the suspect would want to shoot him.

Police met the suspect at the furniture store and reported that his hands had been cleaned with so much glass cleaner that it was dripping off his hands.

Paramedics transported the victim to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital where he is in stable condition.

No charges have been filed.