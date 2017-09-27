JOBS
Mabry will be speaker at Oct. 13 NAACP dinner


Published: Wed, September 27, 2017 @ 11:48 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The NAACP Youngstown Branch’s annual Freedom Fund Banquet will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Choffin Career & Technical Center, 200 E. Wood St.

The banquet’s focus is on equal employment issues in the local community.

Cheryl Mabry, the director of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s Cleveland Field Office since 2014, will be the guest speaker. The EEOC enforces federal laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Mabry has investigated, supervised and negotiated multi-million-dollar cases against nationwide employers in the automotive manufacturing, construction and retail industries.

Tickets are $45 each. To make reservations, call 330-565-2077.

