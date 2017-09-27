Loghurst Museum plans Autumn Tea

CANFIELD

The Canfield Heritage Foundation is inviting the public to an Autumn Tea at 2 p.m. Oct. 7 at Loghurst Farmhouse Museum, 3967 Boardman-Canfield Road for tea, sweet treats and a tour of the house. Dresses, hats, gloves and mother’s pearls are welcome, but not required. Tea attire is similar to dressing up for Easter Sunday or the Kentucky Derby.

Tours of the farmhouse, which was originally built in 1805 as a home for the Conrad Neff family and thought to be the oldest house in the Western Reserve, will be available at 1, 1:30 and 4 p.m. During the decade of 1834-45, Loghurst served as a stop on the Underground Railroad. The cost is $15, and reservations are required. Call 330-533-4330 for more information or to RSVP.