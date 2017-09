Lockup List Wednesday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

ADAMS, ASHLEY MONIQUE 11/21/1995 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft

BROWNLEE, LONNIE E 06/30/1972 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Selling purchasing distributing or delivering dangerous drugs

CHAIBI, BENJAMIN BENVENIDO 04/12/1986 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Endangering Children

DEEM, NICHOLAS B 09/07/1995 POLAND VILLAGE POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse

DIRENZO, ALAN J 06/08/1996 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Disorderly Conduct

ELZUBAIR, AHMED 10/24/1997 YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIV. PD. Disorderly Conduct

HODGE, THOMAS S 03/09/1991 SEBRING POLICE DEPT. Theft

MESSING, KATRLYNNE M 08/09/1993 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Theft

ORTIZ, ALFREDO 10/02/1975 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Theft

ROYAL, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL 11/04/1990 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest of Probationer

SMITH, JASON ESTES 12/09/1970 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Assault

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ADAMS, ASHLEY MONIQUE 11/21/1995 09/26/2017 BONDED OUT

ARMOCIDA, PENNY LYNN 07/26/1968 07/05/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

ARTIS, GABRIEL 12/28/1963 06/29/2017 TIME SERVED

BADEA, ISAAC 05/06/1974 06/23/2017 BONDED OUT

BAILEY, HEATHER D 03/28/1986 08/26/2017 DISMISSED

BESHARA, ANTHONY A 04/21/1998 09/22/2017 BONDED OUT

MYLES, JOHN WILLIE 06/22/1986 04/26/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

ROBERTS, LISHA MARIE 05/29/1967 07/29/2017 TIME SERVED