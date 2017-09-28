JOBS
Hugh Hefner dead at 91


Published: Wed, September 27, 2017 @ 11:30 p.m.

Hugh M. Hefner, the American icon who in 1953 introduced the world to Playboy magazine and built the company into one of the most recognizable American global brands in history, peacefully passed away today from naturalcauses at his home, The Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones. He

was 91 years old.

Starting from his kitchen table 64 years ago, Mr. Hefner’s

uncompromising vision drove the creation of not just the iconic and groundbreaking magazine, but what has become one of the world’s most enduring and recognizable brands. In the process, Playboy became the largest-selling and most influential men’s magazine in the world, spawning a number of successful global businesses. To this day, the magazine is published in more than 20 countries around the world and products featuring the company’s trademarks drive more than $1 billion in sales annually.

