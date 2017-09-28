Hearing postponed, so Richmond still eligible to play at YSU

Staff and wire report

YOUNGSTOWN

A hearing set for today was postponed in a lawsuit that football player Ma’lik Richmond, convicted of sexual assault as a teen, has filed against Youngstown State University over not allowing him to play.

Richmond, of Steubenville, filed the lawsuit Sept. 13 after YSU allowed him to join the football team and then told him he couldn’t play this season. A judge issued a temporary order the next day allowing Richmond to play until a hearing originally planned for today on whether to make the order permanent.

An attorney representing the school said a new hearing date has not been set. Richmond’s attorney said the order will allow Richmond to continue playing until the hearing is held.

The school’s football team has a game scheduled this Saturday.

For more on the matter, read Thursday's Vindicator or Vindy.com.