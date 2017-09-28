JOBS
Forgach charged with multiple drug offenses


Published: Wed, September 27, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

Staff report

BOARDMAN

A man whose residence was raided by township police over the summer faces eight drug-related charges, according to a police report and court records.

On Tuesday, Michael J. Forgach, 41, was arrested on eight warrants, all on felony-five possession of drugs/drug abuse. According to court records, the charges all stem from a June 23 offense.

On that date, police served a search warrant at Forgach’s Wildwood Drive residence and reported finding drug-related items in the house that included more than 100 capped and uncapped syringes, gray powder, digital scale, cash, cellphones and needles.

Read more about the case in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

