Family of boy killed by gator helps kids getting transplants

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The family of a 2-year-old Nebraska boy who was killed by an alligator last year at Walt Disney World has created a foundation to help families with children receiving organ transplants.

Matt Graves said Wednesday that the Lane Thomas Foundation will help pay travel and living expenses for families with children being treated in Omaha at Children’s Hospital or the Nebraska Medical Center.

Graves says after their son Lane’s death, they wanted to help other families fighting for their children’s lives. Melissa Graves dried tears from her eyes while her husband spoke.

An alligator grabbed little Lane, who was playing on a beach outside Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa, and dragged him into a lake. His body was found 16 hours later. His death was ruled an accident.